Valencia Man, 21, Formally Charged With Killing His Boyfriend

Bryan "Brian" Rodriguez went missing but his body was allegedly found in his boyfriend's closet.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —     A 21-year-old man was charged Wednesday with the murder of his boyfriend whose body was later found in a closet.

Los Angeles County Deputy D.A.  Julie Kramer said Christian Alexander Ortiz  of Valencia faces one count of murder.

Arraignment was scheduled today and continued to Nov. 16 in Department S of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Ortiz is charged with killing Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez., 20, on Sept. 22. The victim’s body was discovered two days later in the defendant’s closet.

If convicted as charged, Ortiz faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison. Bail is set at $2 million.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

