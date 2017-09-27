Pet Rescue Groups Bring 200 Dogs Who Survived Hurricane Harvey To Southland

TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A dozen rescue groups have gone above the call of duty when it comes to rescuing pets whose time was up.

The groups, many local to the Southland. helped rescue 200 dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

KCAL9’s Stacey Butler got to meet the dogs and the people who saved them.

7-month-old Maddie, a lab,was one of the dogs saved She had surgery to repair dislocated knee caps out of joint.

“When she would try to walk, she would collapse,” said a volunteer.

Maddie is in great shape, now — one of the dogs saved from Texas and Tennessee shelters.

“They were going to euthanize her because she had orthopedic issue so I said, we’ll take her,” said a volunteer.

Yesterday, Tustin veterinarian Dr. Diane Craig donated an $8,000 surgery to repair Maddie’s dislocated and locked knee caps. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

“She was slated to be put to sleep. Her chances of being adopted — needing the kind of costly surgery she needed — would have been pretty slim,” said Dr. Craig.

Last week, the rescue groups from San Diego and Orange County bussed in 200 shelter dogs who were

Shelter space was needed for dogs who had owners coming to pick them up.

It’s all a happy ending. Every day something great happens on these dogs. They’re finding homes and they’re finding great fosters. They’re just full of love.

Dr. Randall Bondurant, a San Juan Capistrano veterinarian, is housing most of the dogs until they all get a clean bill of health.

He credits the volunteers with saving these dogs’ lives.

“They’ve just done an amazing job spending night and day with the pets,” says Dr. Bondurant.

For more information about the dogs and possible adoption, click here.