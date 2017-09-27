Rams Week 4 Team Headlines: Westbrooks Is Arrested As Rams Head Into Week 4

By Cedric Williams

While most members of the Los Angeles Rams took advantage of having the weekend off by having some non-headline making fun, defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was unable to make it through without finding some trouble. The four-year veteran from West Texas A&M was arrested late Friday night for allegedly being in possession of a gun that police later determined Westbrooks did not legally own.

Westbrooks was originally stopped and pulled over by Kern County police for speeding, but after searching his vehicle, the officer found a loaded handgun, and according to records, a 13-round magazine clip. Following a records search, the officer was able to determine that the gun had been reported stolen several years ago and that Westbrooks did not have any paperwork to show that he legally owned it.

At that point, Westbrooks was placed under arrest and booked on five felony charges, including carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a stolen loaded firearm, grand theft of a firearm, possessing a high-capacity magazine and receiving stolen property. Westbrooks was taken to the Kern County Jail in Bakersfield, where after being detained for a short while, he posted bail and was released.

Westbrooks’ arraignment date is scheduled for Oct. 5.

On Monday, Westbrooks spoke with the media about what he called “a bad situation,” but was not able to give many other details because the legal matter is still pending. Westbrooks did say the Rams organization told him it would be supportive of him and that he was not sure if he would be on the field for this Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s been normal so far,” Westbrooks said. “As far as Sunday, I honestly can’t tell you.”

WRs Austin, Watkins placed on concussion protocol

At Friday’s “day after the game” meeting with the media, head coach Sean McVay announced that receivers Tavon Austin and Sammy Watkins were both placed into the league’s concussion protocol. According to the NFL’s concussion rules, an unaffiliated neurologist will need to clear both players before they can participate fully in practice or suit up for Sunday’s Rams game in Dallas.

“We’ll continue to monitor them,” McVay said, “and hopefully we’ll get some good news on them in the upcoming days.”

After a light, non-padded workout on Monday, the Rams will return to practice on Wednesday.