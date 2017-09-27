A Spot With Your Name On It: Century City Mall To Debut Personalized Parking

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $1 billion makeover at the Century City mall is rife with perks like personalized parking, hotel-style furniture and private lounges aimed at luring shoppers back to the brick-and-mortar experience.

Westfield Century City debuted some of its newest additions earlier this summer, including 200 new stores and eateries like Chick-fil-A, Pressed Juicery, Randy’s Donuts, and Wexler’s Deli, along with a state-of-the-art new events and entertainment space called The Atrium.

Between your own parking spot, private VIP lounges and special after-hours shopping appointments for celebs who want to avoid the paparazzi, the three-level mall is hoping to compete with higher-end destinations like The Grove and Americana At Brand.

But it’s one of the lesser known upgrades that may be the biggest factor in getting shoppers back to what has long been a landmark retail destination in one of the highest income neighborhoods on the Westside.

Mall visitors with deeper pockets will be able to reserve their own personal parking stall near the main entrance by signing up online.

Upon arrival, once guests have their license plate scanned to confirm their identity, they’ll be directed to their own reserved parking stall with their named displayed on a TV monitor – all for a minimum fee of $20 for the first four hours.

Guests can also download the mall’s parking app and get ticketless parking for unassigned spots.

The mall is expected to officially announce the upgrades sometime next week.