Inmate’s Death After Being Pepper-Sprayed Under Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The death of an inmate who was pepper-sprayed to end an altercation at the Men’s Central Jail is under investigation.

The inmate’s death was reported at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the jail, 441 Bauchet St., sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Trina Schrader said.

Detectives determined that during a security check, a deputy heard an inmate inside one of the cells yelling. When he went to check on the commotion, he saw the inmate who was yelling attack his cellmate, Schrader said.

The deputy ordered the inmate to stop but was ignored, so the deputy sprayed the inmate, who was then handcuffed, Schrader said.

Schrader says the inmate was taken to a shower area for decontamination, but while there, he began to feel sick and became unconscious.

Deputies started CPR and were assisted by a nurse until Los Angeles City firefighters arrived, but paramedics were unable to resuscitate the inmate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cellmate suffered minor injuries in the assault and was treated by jail medical staff, Schrader said.

The name of the inmate who died was not immediately released. An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)