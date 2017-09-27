Every Top Food Vendor You Should Know About At Smorgasburg LA

What started out in New York and came to Los Angeles in 2016 has quickly become a go-to weekly event to attend for foodies and those who want to experience a great outing. Open every Sunday in downtown Los Angeles at the Alameda Produce Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (part of ROW DTLA), Smorgasburg features the city’s most exciting food vendors all in one place in addition to vintage, design, crafts and other shopping items on offer.
Smorgasburg LA
Alameda Produce Market
785 Bay St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
(718) 928-6603
la.smorgasburg.com
A parking garage for more than 4,000 cars is available at ROW DTLA and offers 2 hours free parking.
Top Vendors
From tasty Vietnamese sandwiches, ribs, and other exotic cuisine to fresh produce and desserts like donuts and churros, Smorgasburg offers anything you could want.
- Banh Oui – Vietnamese cuisine, including pork belly banh mi sandwiches and more.
- Black Sugar Ribs Co.– BBQ galore! Enjoy smoked meats like pulled pork, chicken, as well as ribs and much more.
- Cheezus – bite into delicious grilled cheese sandwiches made with high quality ingredients
- Bumble Crumpets – these aren’t your typical British crumpets. Think macarons. Flavors include lucky charms, blueberry poptart, fruity pebbles, lemon, rose almond, cookies and cream and other inventive flavors!
- Elias Produce – a newcomer, Elias offers the best fresh produce ranging from strawberries, watermelon, blueberries and pink lemon blueberries to cherries and much more.
- Churro Boss – who doesn’t love a good churro? Churro Boss offers the best bite sized ones around with toppings including guava, chocolate, condensed milk, fresh strawberries and dulce de leche!
- Donut Friend – Donut Friend has become one of the best spots for creative and mouthwatering donuts in the city. At Smorgasburg, enjoy a variety of donuts that go above and beyond the normal types.
- Chinese Laundry – classic Chinese dishes re-imagined in a modern and inventive way. Try one of their specialty bowls, which are a great balance of protein, vegetables and carbs.
- Hot Star Chicken – fried chicken breast with a Taiwanese twist.
- Goa Taco – This NYC transplant serves up tasty paratha tacos (instead of corn or flour tortillas, paratha’s are buttery, flaky versions where meat, and other ingredients are added).
- The Jolly Oyster – enjoy fresh oysters (specializing in Pacific and Kumamoto oysters).
- Lade Slush Co – cool off with all natural fruit slushies in many flavors.
- Lobsterdamus – all things lobster! Lobster rolls and much more. Only the finest wild-caught lobsters from Maine.
- Shrimp Daddy – Hawaiian style garlic butter shrimp!
- Raw Juicery – stock up on essential juices for your cleanse or just for the sake of being healthy.
- Nomad Truck – delicious sandwiches filled with meats, greens and more, Spanish fried chicken burgers, and more.
- PopdUp – all natural teas made from fruits, herbs and raw sugar.
- Sticky Rice on Wheels – serving authentic and origina Thai street food (also find them at the Grand Central Market).
- Wanderlust Creamery – artisanal ice cream with unique names and flavors. Sticky rice + mango, smoky road (swirls of housemade vanilla bean marshmallow with almonds) and much more!