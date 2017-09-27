Dodgers Pummel Padres, 10-0 Behind Rich Pitching, 3 Homers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill allowed two hits over seven innings and Yasiel Puig, Curtis Granderson and Corey Seager homered to power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers (102-57) still own the best record in baseball and appear to be cruising into the postseason with renewed life in their bats and solid pitching. They tied the Los Angeles franchise record for wins in a season at 102, which was last done in 1974.

In sweeping the Padres (70-89), the Dodgers outscored them 29-5 over the three games.

Hill (12-8) had a fantastic final tuneup before the postseason. He struck out 10 and walked two.

The Dodgers will host the first game of the NLDS against the to-be-determined wild-card winner on Oct. 6 at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor suffered a left knee contusion in trying to beat a throw to first base in the first inning. He reached on an error. Taylor was checked by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer and remained in the game but after Seager was walked and he moved to second base, he left the game and was removed for pinch-runner Granderson.

Taylor is batting .287 with 32 home runs and 70 RBIs.

The Padres pitching staff had trouble getting outs once again. Left-hander Clayton Richard (8-15) allowed eight runs — six earned — and eight hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked three. Kirby Yates relieved Richard in the sixth and promptly gave up back-to-back home runs to Granderson and Seager. It was the eighth time this season the Dodgers have hit back-to-back homers.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-4, 7.23 ERA) will make his fifth and final start of the season in San Francisco, where he’s 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-8, 3.47) will start Friday in Colorado after throwing a successful bullpen Tuesday. He was hit in the left arm by a comebacker Saturday in San Francisco but X-rays were negative.

