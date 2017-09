LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.

Celebrities and fans were quick on social media to remember the man who lived life like a playboy to the end.

Here’s a sample of the conversation:

Me and Hugh Hefner back in the day. #RIP pic.twitter.com/nfeaWv863n — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 28, 2017

R.I.P PANE #playboy #hefner A post shared by aleskremas (@aleskremas) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

#R.I.P. #HughHefner. What a #life you had! It was a beautiful #movie! A post shared by yarynka kulyk (@fmhdesign) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 28, 2017

RIP hef. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you @crystalhefner xo #RIPHef — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

When I was a boy, Hugh Hefner was the embodiment of "having it made". RIP Mr. Playboy. — Richard B (@fodder4skeptics) September 28, 2017

Hefner's on his way to that Playboy Mansion in the sky. RIP you nasty old man. 😇😏🙄😛😇 https://t.co/MLCXBhFh6w — @Persona Non Grata (@purerawenergy) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP — Donna D'Errico (@DonnaDErrico) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner, I would say your in a better place, but we all know that's a lie — Dylan Bess (@dbess25) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legend Hugh PLAYBOY Hefner — BRIIZway (@BriizuSWay) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

We really did read Playboy for the articles. Hugh Hefner, RIP. pic.twitter.com/Ab1HGoB7ns — daniel noah (@_danielnoah_) September 28, 2017