Best Haunted Houses In Los Angeles

When October rolls around, it’s time to celebrate Halloween and all of the fun that goes along with it. This year, there are plenty of haunted houses to scare you all around town. From amusement parks with scare zones to smaller venues, Los Angeles’ haunted houses are offering up plenty of thrills.



Los Angeles' most popular and scary haunted houses is definitely The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Back again for another year, this haunted house is perfect for those who think they've seen it all in terms of scare zones and Halloween related events. This haunted house is far from kid-friendly and will certainly not disappoint in terms of scaring you. Part haunted house, part walk-through and part interactive carnival/macabre theater add up to a spooky night of fun. There are a variety of haunted and scary attractions to take advantage of. The Haunted Hayride is a long ride where you'll take a seat on a tractor pulled hay wagon as it slithers through Griffith Parks' Old Zoo. Scream as you come across clowns with psychopathic faces and be prepared to wander the darkness as characters and props pop up without you knowing. If you think you've seen it all before, think again! This year, they'll be bringing out their all new layout for 'Purgatory.' Feel the chill of cold fog, see the deep, rich orange glowing jack o'lanterns and smell the fresh cut hay. The L.A. Haunted Hayride also features a legendary fan favorite scare zone known as House of Shadows. Leaving you in the darkness, you'll get to experience Southern California's only true dark maze! Ghosts and ghouls roam the grounds and lurk in every corner. Visit www.losangeleshauntedhayride.com for hours and dates.



The Haunted Shack

Now in its 20th year, The Haunted Shack is a haunted house located in residential Torrance. Offering free admission, the haunt is a maze that only takes about 6-8 minutes, but you're sure to get the scare of your life as you wander throughout the home. Although the event is free, donations are accepted and go towards the Cancer Support Community. Created by one man who grew up loving Halloween, the maze is built in the driveway of a home. But, each year the maze differs greatly, so if you've been before, this year is sure to be somewhat different and a whole new experience. Why not get a good scare and do something for a good cause at the same time this year?



CreepLA

If you're looking for a good scare, CreepLA is as good of an haunted house experience as it gets. The fully interactive haunted house combines state of the art technology that is intended to scare you with theatrical arts for something truly unique this Halloween season. Located at the Magic Box this year, this interactive experience is brought to Angelenos from the minds behind Creep LA and The Willows as they bring to life Amazon Prime's "Lore." Thrill seekers are invited to step inside the weird world where fear rules.



Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood is starting off their Halloween celebrations early this year, as their annual Halloween Horror Nights festivities kicks off several weeks before October 31. During select nights from September 15 to November 4 the park is transformed into the ultimate Halloween playground, with an assortment of terrifying mazes and other scream-worthy attractions that you won't want to miss. Get scared throughout the park by horror movie characters, scream as you wander their scare zones, and make sure not to miss their famed "Terror Tram," which brings together elements from top TV shows like "The Walking Dead," "American Horror Story," and others. There are more mazes than ever this year, too!



Visit our Guide To Halloween Horror Nights 2017 for more information.



Knott’s Scary Farm

For Halloween, Knott's Berry Farm pulls out all the stops. Known popularly as 'Knott's Scary Farm', Halloween here means haunted mazes, scare zones where zombies and other ghosts and ghouls will attempt to scare you pretty good. The park hosts many haunted houses throughout the park as well as rides and attractions that are solely meant to make your Halloween the best it can be! There are plenty of haunted houses to wander, but beware of characters around every corner! And, make sure to watch out for the multiple people around the park that will surely get a scare out of you as you walk from attraction to attraction! It's sure to get a scare out of you. It is said that thousands of clowns, monsters and other creepy characters roam the mazes, scare zones and the park.



The Queen Mary Dark Harbor Halloween Terror Fest

Everyone knows the Queen Mary is haunted. And if you didn't know, then now you know! With the scary history that has been synonymous with the Queen Mary throughout the years, what better way to celebrate it than during the spookiest month of the year. Throughout October, The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor Halloween event invites guests to walk through the spooky parts of the ship (including some on land) where you'll navigate mazes, and much more including outdoor scare zones and more. This is definitely one of the best haunted houses (or ships) around.