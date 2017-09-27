Best Haunted Houses In Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Griffith Park
4730 Crystal Springs Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(310) 993-8289
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Dates: September 29, 2017 – October 31, 2017
Los Angeles’ most popular and scary haunted houses is definitely The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Back again for another year, this haunted house is perfect for those who think they’ve seen it all in terms of scare zones and Halloween related events. This haunted house is far from kid-friendly and will certainly not disappoint in terms of scaring you. Part haunted house, part walk-through and part interactive carnival/macabre theater add up to a spooky night of fun. There are a variety of haunted and scary attractions to take advantage of. The Haunted Hayride is a long ride where you’ll take a seat on a tractor pulled hay wagon as it slithers through Griffith Parks’ Old Zoo. Scream as you come across clowns with psychopathic faces and be prepared to wander the darkness as characters and props pop up without you knowing. If you think you’ve seen it all before, think again! This year, they’ll be bringing out their all new layout for ‘Purgatory.’ Feel the chill of cold fog, see the deep, rich orange glowing jack o’lanterns and smell the fresh cut hay. The L.A. Haunted Hayride also features a legendary fan favorite scare zone known as House of Shadows. Leaving you in the darkness, you’ll get to experience Southern California’s only true dark maze! Ghosts and ghouls roam the grounds and lurk in every corner. Visit www.losangeleshauntedhayride.com for hours and dates.
The Haunted Shack
5112 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
www.thehauntedshack.com
Dates: October 28, 2017 & October 31, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Now in its 20th year, The Haunted Shack is a haunted house located in residential Torrance. Offering free admission, the haunt is a maze that only takes about 6-8 minutes, but you’re sure to get the scare of your life as you wander throughout the home. Although the event is free, donations are accepted and go towards the Cancer Support Community. Created by one man who grew up loving Halloween, the maze is built in the driveway of a home. But, each year the maze differs greatly, so if you’ve been before, this year is sure to be somewhat different and a whole new experience. Why not get a good scare and do something for a good cause at the same time this year?
CreepLA
Magic Box Los Angeles
1933 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90007
www.creepla.com
Dates: October 5, 2017 – November 12, 2017 (some days not open – check website)
If you’re looking for a good scare, CreepLA is as good of an haunted house experience as it gets. The fully interactive haunted house combines state of the art technology that is intended to scare you with theatrical arts for something truly unique this Halloween season. Located at the Magic Box this year, this interactive experience is brought to Angelenos from the minds behind Creep LA and The Willows as they bring to life Amazon Prime’s “Lore.” Thrill seekers are invited to step inside the weird world where fear rules.
Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608
(800) 864-8377
halloweenhorrornights.com
Dates: Select days in September, October and November, 2017
Universal Studios Hollywood is starting off their Halloween celebrations early this year, as their annual Halloween Horror Nights festivities kicks off several weeks before October 31. During select nights from September 15 to November 4 the park is transformed into the ultimate Halloween playground, with an assortment of terrifying mazes and other scream-worthy attractions that you won’t want to miss. Get scared throughout the park by horror movie characters, scream as you wander their scare zones, and make sure not to miss their famed “Terror Tram,” which brings together elements from top TV shows like “The Walking Dead,” “American Horror Story,” and others. There are more mazes than ever this year, too!
Knott’s Scary Farm
8039 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90620
(714) 220-5200
www.knotts.com
Dates: Select nights from September 21, 2017 – October 31, 2017
For Halloween, Knott’s Berry Farm pulls out all the stops. Known popularly as ‘Knott’s Scary Farm’, Halloween here means haunted mazes, scare zones where zombies and other ghosts and ghouls will attempt to scare you pretty good. The park hosts many haunted houses throughout the park as well as rides and attractions that are solely meant to make your Halloween the best it can be! There are plenty of haunted houses to wander, but beware of characters around every corner! And, make sure to watch out for the multiple people around the park that will surely get a scare out of you as you walk from attraction to attraction! It’s sure to get a scare out of you. It is said that thousands of clowns, monsters and other creepy characters roam the mazes, scare zones and the park.
The Queen Mary Dark Harbor Halloween Terror Fest
Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90802
(877) 342-0738
www.queenmary.com
Dates: September 28, 2017 – November 1, 2017
Everyone knows the Queen Mary is haunted. And if you didn’t know, then now you know! With the scary history that has been synonymous with the Queen Mary throughout the years, what better way to celebrate it than during the spookiest month of the year. Throughout October, The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor Halloween event invites guests to walk through the spooky parts of the ship (including some on land) where you’ll navigate mazes, and much more including outdoor scare zones and more. This is definitely one of the best haunted houses (or ships) around.
Urban Death
Zombie Joes Underground Theatre Group
4850 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
(818) 202-4120
www.urbandeath.com
Dates: October 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 30 & 31, 2017
Now in its 25th year, North Hollywood’s Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group will be hosting a series of haunted theatre attractions. Grab a ticket for just $15 and walk through the creepy scenes that will make you feel pretty scared during and for hours or months afterwards!