A Complete Guide To South Bay Breweries

If you are craving a quality brew, why not head to the source versus a neighborhood bar? The L.A. beer renaissance has been in full effect and there is no better area in town to see this then visiting the South Bay. Breweries in the area have been popping up making the area more than just a beach destination.



Smog City Brewing Co

1901 Del Amo Blvd B

Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 320-7664

www.smogcitybrewing.com 1901 Del Amo Blvd BTorrance, CA 90501(310) 320-7664 Located in Torrance, Smog City Brewing is a brewer-owned and operated craft brewery known for its creatively inspired and exceptionally balanced beers which range from their approachable pilsner to barrel-aged sours. Coffee Porter is a year-round favorite alongside winter releases such as The Nothing, a double chocolate imperial stout, and Infinite Wishes, the bourbon barrel-aged version. This year, Smog brought home honors from GABF and World Beer Cup for their hoppy Amber, Sabre-Toothed Squirrel which can be found across L.A.



Strand Brewing Co

2201 Dominguez St.

Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 517-0900

www.strandbrewing.com 2201 Dominguez St.Torrance, CA 90501(310) 517-0900 Strand Brewing Co. was founded in 2009 by partners Rich Marcello, sales, and Joel Elliott, brew master, and was one of the first production breweries (of the new beer revolution) in Los Angeles County. Brewing Premium Hand-crafted ales, their best-selling beer is their 24th Street Pale Ale, the initial beer they started with, and received a Gold Medal for their White Sand IPA in 2014. The company started in a 1000 sq ft. facility, opened a tap room in 2012 and have since moved into a 36,000 sq ft. facility.



The Dudes Brewing Co

1840 W 208th St.

Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 974-1805

www.thedudesbrew.com 1840 W 208th St.Torrance, CA 90501(310) 974-1805 The Dudes’ Brewing Company is a Torrance-based craft brewery founded in 2013 specializing in innovative approaches to classic beer styles designed to appeal to casual beer drinkers and craft beer fanatics alike. Operating a 30-barrel automated production brew house in the South Bay, The Dudes’ Brewing Company has the capability of brewing 75,000 BBLs at capacity. Using only the highest quality ingredients, The Dudes craft each beer with great pride and attention to detail. Offering Core Brews, JuiceBox Series®, Good Dudes´, Good Humans Series and Specialty Brews there is an option for every beer drinker.



Phantom Carriage Brewery

18525 S Main St.

Gardena, CA 90248

(310) 538-5834

www.phantomcarriage.com 18525 S Main St.Gardena, CA 90248(310) 538-5834 Phantom Carriage opened in 2015 and focuses on barrel-aged wild ales. Named after a 1921 Swedish horror film, the space is part brewery, part cafe and part barrel cellar. Although they create traditional beers using industry-standard ingredients and yeast, they focus on alternate fermentations and use a wide variety of wild yeast and bacteria to deliver innovative, flavor-forward beers that are intended to be both exciting as well as approachable. Founded by Martin Svab, Jack Wignot and Simon Ford, their most popular beers include: Muis, Broadacres and Lugosi.



Rob Rubens Distilling and Brewing

909 E El Segundo Blvd.

El Segundo, CA 90245

(424) 277-1134

www.rubensspirit.com 909 E El Segundo Blvd.El Segundo, CA 90245(424) 277-1134 Rob Rubens Distilling & Brewing specializes in high-end craft beers and organic spirits, from West Coast style cream ale to New England style IPA on the beer side and currently vodka, gin, and whiskey on the spirits side. Housed in the distillery is their 1920’s-esque speakeasy, which captures the very essence of the prohibition era to make you feel like you are living in a still frame of history. Surrounded by state of the art brewing and distilling equipment, enjoy some house favorites like the St. Valentine’s Massacre, Hitman Ale, American Vandal Vodka and Eighteenth Amendment Gin.



Scholb Premium Ales

2964 Columbia Street

Torrance, CA 90503

(424) 350-7303

www.drinkscholb.com 2964 Columbia StreetTorrance, CA 90503(424) 350-7303 A friendship between the Schulz’s and Kolb’s that started with their children’s art class in Redondo Beach, has blossomed to create Scholb Premium Ales. Scholb Premium Ales opened their doors in March of 2016 and continues to produce a wide variety of high quality beers with clean, clear, and direct flavors. While many of the beers are hop forward, there are also many hoppy offerings and two of the most popular beers are the Cherry Wood Smoked Brown and Tall, Dank, and Handsome IPA. Currently, Scholb has 14 beers on tap in their tasting room where visitors can come to the kid and dog friendly tasting room to enjoy a drink.



Absolution Brewing Co

2878 Columbia St.

Torrance, CA 90503

(310) 490-4860

absolutionbrewingcompany.com 2878 Columbia St.Torrance, CA 90503(310) 490-4860 Absolution Brewing Company, founded 2013, brews artisan ‘farm to glass’ beers and ales using Old World recipes with New World ingredients. The brewery is both grounded in tradition and inspired by the new which shows through their craft beers which are refreshingly unique, satisfyingly complex, and pleasantly robust. Three of the more popular offerings from the brewery are the balanced Angel’s Demise IPA, Cardinal Sin Red Ale and whisky barrel-aged ADJD.



HopSaint Brewing Co

5160 W 190th St.

Torrance, CA 90503

(310) 214-4677

www.hopsaint.com 5160 W 190th St.Torrance, CA 90503(310) 214-4677 HopSaint Brewing Company believes in fresh draft beers and use a system which allows them to showcase their selection of seasonal brews, created by brew master Brian Brewer (yes that is his real name!). Some of the more popular and favorite brews include their Happy Face Hoppy pilsner, Name Dropper IPA and Chocolate Trip Porter.



Brouwerij West

110 E 22nd St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 833-9330

www.brouwerijwest.com 110 E 22nd St.San Pedro, CA 90731(310) 833-9330 Although Brouwerij West’s beers have been around for several years now, founder Brian Mercer finally opened their own production brewery and tasting room earlier in 2016. Housed inside an old receiving warehouse at the Port of Los Angeles just near the water, which is home to a 5,000 barrel brewing system, Brouwerij West delights its visitors with their line of Belgian-inspired beers. Inside the 25,000 sq ft warehouse is a glowing taproom, opened Wednesday to Sunday, with a long cement bar where they currently have 11 beers on tap including: Dog Ate My Homework, Dry-Hopped Blonde, Coffee Tripel and others.



Cosmic Brewery

20316 Gramercy Pl.

Torrance, CA 90501

(424) 259-2337

www.cosmicbrewery.com 20316 Gramercy Pl.Torrance, CA 90501(424) 259-2337 Chris Briles, owner of Cosmic Brewery, has been brewing under the Cosmic Brewery brand since 2008 and his beers have been enjoyed all over the state of California and a few other states across America. In July of 2016 he opened his dream tasting room in Torrance brewing everything from summer blondes to strong winter stouts.The most popular beer is Cosmonaut California Blonde and Hell Hound Brown. Cosmic is the first Brewery in the area that implements a pour your own beer system which is all about craft beer education and not having to wait in any line



Three Weavers Brewing

1031 W Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90301

(310) 400-5830

www.threeweavers.la 1031 W Manchester Blvd.Inglewood, CA 90301(310) 400-5830 Three Weavers Brewing launched their kickstarter campaign in March of 2014 and opened their doors in October of 2014 creating a community through its beer. They now operate a 30 barrel brewhouse and invite guests to their tasting room which is open Tuesday through Sunday. Along with their core beers: Seafarer Kolsch, Stateside Sessions IPA, Deep Roots ESB and Expatriate West Coast IPA they also are currently offering seasonal beers and collaborations like the Blood Junkie imperial red ale, Southbounder coffee stout and Hounslow porter.



El Segundo Brewing Co

140 Main St.

El Segundo, CA 90245

(310) 529-3882

www.elsegundobrewing.com 140 Main St.El Segundo, CA 90245(310) 529-3882 El Segundo Brewing Co. began by producing just a small output, but now the hop-focused brewery makes over has grown extensively. The company is proud of the fact that they distribute their beers all throughout Southern California and if by chance the beer gets to the 90 day mark, they pull it from shelves and replace with fresh product. The taproom which is open seven days a week, currently has 22 brews on tap including favorites: Station No. 1 Red Ale, Mayberry IPA and Citra Pale Ale.



Monkish Brewing Co

20311 S Western Ave.

Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 295-2157

www.monkishbrewing.com 20311 S Western Ave.Torrance, CA 90501(310) 295-2157 Monkish Brewing Co. is a family-operated brewery that specializes in Belgian beers. In their tasting room which is open Tuesday through Sunday, they are currently pouring 10 beers including Seme Della Vita, a tripel brewed with pistachios and vanilla and Dark Night of the Soul, Belgian-style imperial stout. Care for a bite while enjoying a brew? Monkish invites local food trucks to set up in their parking lot for our customers to enjoy.



San Pedro Brewing Company

331 W 6th St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 831-5663

www.sanpedrobrewing.com 331 W 6th St.San Pedro, CA 90731(310) 831-5663 San Pedro Brewing Company is one of LA County’s oldest brewpubs with wood and brass decor like a British pub. Offering a selection of original hand-crafted ales and lagers and an all-American cuisine in their brewpub, guests can also enjoy free brewery tours on Friday at 4:30 PM which includes beer samples.