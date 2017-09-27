405 Freeway Connector Near LAX To Close For Remainder Of 2017

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – A construction project will close the connector between the 405 and 105 freeway near Los Angeles International Airport through the end of the year as part of a Caltrans construction project, creating possible traffic issues in the area.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the connector between northbound I-405 to eastbound I-105 will close, and remain so through the winter season. Caltrans did not provide an exact date on when it would reopen.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and use other routes whenever possible. The following detours will be in place:

— Eastbound drivers can take I-405 north to Imperial Highway, to the Freeman Avenue onramp, and then onto I-105 east.

— Westbound drivers can take I-405 north to Imperial Highway west.

According to Caltrans, the closure is part of a $4.3 million roadway and embankment repair project to both I-105 connectors in Hawthorne and El Segundo.

The particular work on the 405 Freeway connector will involve “reconstructing distressed roadway and the embankment.” Crews will be stabilizing the slope along the connector, installing a new draining system and repaving the road with concrete slabs that will make the connector smoother and safer.

The entire project is expected to be complete sometime in the fall of 2018.

Meanwhile, the connector ramp between northbound I-405 and westbound I-105 will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday this week.