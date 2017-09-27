3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Pileup On 605 Freeway

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Three people were killed Tuesday night in a fiery crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Whittier that also injured two others.
All southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway reopened Wednesday at 4 a.m., more than five hours after the three-car pileup was first reported north of Washington Boulevard.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Edgar Verduzco of Santa Ana was speeding in his 2016 Chevy Camaro in the carpool lane when he struck a 2014 Nissan and a 2010 Scion from behind.
The Nissan burst into flames from the impact of the crash. Three people – two males and a female – were trapped inside, and they were pronounced dead at the scene when the flames were put out, the CHP said.
Verduzco was taken to a hospital with major injuries and the driver of the Scion, 31-year-old Berly Alvarado of Wilmington, was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, CHP officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)