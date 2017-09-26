Restaurant Takes Stand Against NFL Players Taking A Knee

SAUGUS (CBSLA) — President Trump has called for football fans to boycott the NFL and a Saugus restaurant and its customers are behind him.

Come Sunday TVs at Vincenzo’s Pizza will not be tuned in to the NFL.

The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook reading “we are 100 percent in favor of free speech and the right to peacefully protest. However as a family-owned business we do not believe that disrespect for the American Flag or for our national anthem is the way to express those concerns. Effective Sunday, we will no longer carry NFL Sunday Ticket at our location.”

Jeff Clericuzio says he came here to eat after Vincenzo’s took that stance.

“I won’t support any NFL team that kneels for the national anthem, it’s just not right,” Clericuzio said.

It’s all in response to NFL players who decided to take a knee during the national anthem. Many players protested this past weekend after President Trump’s demand that players who don’t stand should be fired.

Mckenna Towles says she didn’t see the restaurant’s post, but supports the move.

“For people to realize that it’s very important and it means a lot,” Towles said.

Though there are several Vincenzo’s, the Saugus location is individually owned and the only restaurant boycotting the NFL. One of the owners who didn’t want to speak on camera says most customers support the idea.

Bela Denkinger says his family is supporting the restaurant and won’t watch until players stand up.

“I think it’s ridiculous and once that’s done then I would definitely come back and watch the NFL,” Denkinger said.

And there are some nay-sayers on Facebook responding to Vincenzo’s. One person wrote:

“I’ve never been there and now i certainly never will.”

Another says:

“I guess, I will never buy your pizza again.”