Man Dies After Being Beaten, Run Over In Santa Ana Park

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities say a man died after being beaten and run over with a car following an argument in the parking lot of a Santa Ana park Monday night.
Santa Ana police report that the suspect and victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, were engaged in an argument at Centennial Park in the 3000 block of West Edinger Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.
According to police, the argument turned physical when the suspect began assaulting the victim with an unknown object. The suspect then ran over the victim with a car and fled. Dozens of people were in the park at the time of the attack, police said.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.
No suspect information was released. The circumstances that precipitated the fight were not confirmed.