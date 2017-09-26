Man Dies After Being Beaten, Run Over In Santa Ana Park

Filed Under: Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities say a man died after being beaten and run over with a car following an argument in the parking lot of a Santa Ana park Monday night.

Santa Ana police report that the suspect and victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, were engaged in an argument at Centennial Park in the 3000 block of West Edinger Avenue at approximately 7 p.m.

According to police, the argument turned physical when the suspect began assaulting the victim with an unknown object. The suspect then ran over the victim with a car and fled. Dozens of people were in the park at the time of the attack, police said.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

No suspect information was released. The circumstances that precipitated the fight were not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch