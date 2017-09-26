Man Dies After Being Beaten, Run Over In Santa Ana Park

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A vigil is being held Tuesday night at a Santa Ana park for a young man, who died after being beaten and run over with a car in the park’s parking lot.

Police said Louis Diaz, 22, was attacked at Centennial Regional Park on West Edinger Avenue at about 7 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said the victim was arguing with someone possibly over a parking space before he was beaten with a metal object, possibly a tire iron, and run over twice. His killer or killers fled.

Dozens of people were in the park at the time of the attack. But most of them left the scene before police arrived, police said.

“Can they provide us a better vehicle description? Were there multiple suspects there? What led to the fight? There’s a lot of questions that are unanswered. Those people that more than likely left before our arrival could provide us,” said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim, who left behind a son, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Diaz’s family told CBS2’s Michele Gile that he was there to skateboard.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his funeral expense.