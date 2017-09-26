leimert park, killing, Uber, alley

Police Hope Photos Of Car Can Lead To Man’s Killer

Filed Under: philip osby

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An alley along Vernon Avenue in Leimert Park is where Philip Osby was shot and killed about 2 a.m. Sept. 12.

Detectives don’t have a suspect or motive, but they do believe the killer or killers may have taken Osby’s car. They hope someone will recognize the car and can help track down the killers.

“It’s disturbing not only for the church, but for the community,” said the Rev. Dwaine Jackson, senior pastor of Bryant Temple AME. “We want our community to be a safe place.”

The alley is next to the church, where Jackson says detectives came knocking looking for clues in their security video. Detectives say they didn’t find any helpful video, and with no eyewitnesses, they’re hoping the community can help.

“Not knowing what the cause is, but no one deserves to die in that fashion,” Jackson said.

Osby’s 2016 four-door black Hyundai Accent is missing. Detectives said they have photos because Osby was involved in a traffic collision a month ago and investigators were able to pull body-camera footage from that incident. The car has paper plates on it and Uber stickers in the front and rear windows.

“No family should have to receive a call that their husband, their son, their brother was killed violently in that manner,” Jackson said. “All of our hearts should feel something.”

Police say Osby wasn’t working for Uber that night. Investigators want to locate the car to help solve this father’s killing.

“My hope is that they find closure,” Jackson said. “My hope is that the family gets closure.”

Investigators say Osby had no ties to the neighborhood where he was killed. Police ask anyone with information to call the LAPD’s South Bureau.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch