Police Hope Photos Of Car Can Lead To Man’s Killer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An alley along Vernon Avenue in Leimert Park is where Philip Osby was shot and killed about 2 a.m. Sept. 12.

Detectives don’t have a suspect or motive, but they do believe the killer or killers may have taken Osby’s car. They hope someone will recognize the car and can help track down the killers.

“It’s disturbing not only for the church, but for the community,” said the Rev. Dwaine Jackson, senior pastor of Bryant Temple AME. “We want our community to be a safe place.”

The alley is next to the church, where Jackson says detectives came knocking looking for clues in their security video. Detectives say they didn’t find any helpful video, and with no eyewitnesses, they’re hoping the community can help.

“Not knowing what the cause is, but no one deserves to die in that fashion,” Jackson said.

Osby’s 2016 four-door black Hyundai Accent is missing. Detectives said they have photos because Osby was involved in a traffic collision a month ago and investigators were able to pull body-camera footage from that incident. The car has paper plates on it and Uber stickers in the front and rear windows.

“No family should have to receive a call that their husband, their son, their brother was killed violently in that manner,” Jackson said. “All of our hearts should feel something.”

Police say Osby wasn’t working for Uber that night. Investigators want to locate the car to help solve this father’s killing.

“My hope is that they find closure,” Jackson said. “My hope is that the family gets closure.”

Investigators say Osby had no ties to the neighborhood where he was killed. Police ask anyone with information to call the LAPD’s South Bureau.