Canyon Fire Forces Hundreds Of Evacuations, Closes Schools

CORONA (CBSLA) – A 2,000-acre wildfire burning off the 91 Freeway on the Orange-Riverside county border Tuesday has destroyed one home and a big rig, drawing more than 300 firefighters from six agencies.

The Canyon Fire, which broke out about 1 p.m. Monday, has forced the evacuation of about 500 homes and was only 5 percent contained as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“It came up over the ridge there, probably 50-foot flames, sounded like a turbine engine when it came over, at times we were kind of thinking we probably should have left,” homeowner Rick Krumes said.

“Flames were across every hill all the way around us, swirling embers, it was crazy,” homeowner Jeff Peterson said.

Incredible timing to capture this Firehawk water drop through the smoke #CanyonFire (photo @watcharaphotog /Southern California News Group) pic.twitter.com/v8zxgWVRoU — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) September 26, 2017

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Conialdi told CBS2 Tuesday that the size of the fire will probably increase. Five helicopters with night-vision capabilities were able to battle the blaze overnight, Concialdi said. Officials are expecting to get several more fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters Tuesday, up to nine of each.

“It’s going to get warm, it’s going to get windier today, and we just don’t want any embers to kick up, start some of these palm trees on fire, some of the vegetation around these homes,” Conialdi said.

Four schools in the Corona Norco Unified School District to cancel classes Tuesday due to road closures and active evacuations: Coronita Elementary, John Adams Elementary, Cesar Chavez Academy and Prado View Elementary schools.

All other district schools will be open, including Corona High School, but all schools in session Tuesday will be on inclement weather schedule due to poor air quality, officials said.

A Sig Alert was in affect for the 91 Freeway. Several lanes of the 91 Freeway eastbound were closed at East Coal Canyon. The on-and-off ramps for Green River Road were also shut down. CHP was asking people to avoid the eastbound 91 Freeway.

The fire was burning alongside the eastbound Riverside Freeway, just west of Green River Road in west Corona, and initially spread at a “moderate” rate to Coal Canyon Road off the freeway, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi. The blaze — what sparked it was not immediately determined — prompted evacuations in Corona in Riverside County.

It began spreading at a “rapid rate” around 3 p.m. Monday, fanned by Santa Ana winds blowing at 20 to 25 miles per hour.

One Corona police officer suffered minor injuries not related to the firefight, Concialdi said, but details were not immediately released.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for about 1,000 residents in the Dominguez Ranch area of Corona, Concialdi said. He said he expects most evacuation orders to be lifted later Tuesday.

Evacuations were ordered on Dominguez Ranch Road, San Almada Road, San Ponte Road, San Viscaya Circle, San Sebastian Circle, San Ramon Drive, San Alvarado Road, Mt. Elena Circle, Mt. Tesoro, Mt. Palmas and Mt. Cantara Circle, according to the Corona Fire Department.

Evacuations remained in effect overnight on the south side of Green River Road, from the 91 Freeway to Trudy Way, it said. An evacuation shelter was set up in the gymnasium at Corona High School.

Battling the blaze were the Anaheim, Corona, and Los Angeles County fire departments, the OCFA, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire. Crews were setting backfires, hoping to keep the fire from crossing the freeway.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)