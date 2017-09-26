Construction On Border Wall Prototypes To Be Built Within A Month

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA/AP) — The federal government says contractors have begun building prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.

The contractors are erecting eight prototypes in San Diego — four made of concrete and four of other materials. Construction will last about 30 days.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may pick several designs, or none. They agency says in a press release that the designs will inform standards for future construction.

The prototypes will be 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long.

Construction on 8 wall prototypes began today in San Diego. The prototypes are designed to deter illegal border crossings. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WB1rIojgLj — CBP (@CustomsBorder) September 26, 2017

“We are committed to securing our border and that includes constructing border walls. Our multi-pronged strategy to ensure the safety and security of the American people includes barriers, infrastructure, technology and people, said Ronald Vitiello, CBP’s acting deputy commissioner.. “Moving forward with the prototypes enables us to continue to incorporate all the tools necessary to secure our border.”

Construction is starting three months behind schedule after losing bidders lodged protests that were ultimately unsuccessful.

