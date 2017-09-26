Best Restaurants In Highland Park

Highland Park has become a hot neighborhood in the past few years. This up and coming area offers plenty of top restaurants to choose from. From Mexican restaurants that have been around for some time to new and up and coming restaurants, our list provides the quintessential spots not to be missed.



Good Girl Dinette

110 N Ave 56

Highland Park, CA 90042

(323) 257-8980

www.goodgirldinette.com 110 N Ave 56Highland Park, CA 90042(323) 257-8980 Tasty Vietnamese cuisine is the name of the game at Good Girl Dinette in Highland Park. Serving brunch, lunch and dinner, the restaurant serves up delicious flavors thanks to owner and chef Diep Tran. Don’t miss their blistered corn dressed with red boat scallion oil, as well as their shrimp banh mi, caramelized ginger wings, and spicy fries with chiles, garlic & cilantro. Other items on offer are plenty of rice noodle salads, as well as an assortment of inventive and tasty banh mi sandwiches. There are vegetarian options on offer here too. For drinks, go for their Vietnamese coffee or sodas made in house.



Maximiliano

5930 York Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 739-6125

www.maximilianohp.com 5930 York BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90042(323) 739-6125 Chef and owner Andre Guerrero grew up in the greater Los Angeles area and has made a big influence in the up and coming Highland Park neighborhood. Maximiliano serves up highly appetizing Italian American cuisine in a cool, yet casual setting. Share one of their wood-fire pizzas, bite into plenty of pasta dishes like their hand-made bombolotti pasta, or fennel sausage with heirloom cherry tomatoes. Salads, veggies, and main dishes like a pan roasted pork chop with sweet potato puree round off their dinner menu. The restaurant is open for brunch, too, and serves up a wide variety of options, including pizzas, and traditional breakfast items like ricotta pancakes, brioche French toast, benedicts, and egg dishes.



Kitchen Mouse

5904 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 259-9555

www.kitchenmousela.com 5904 N Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90042(323) 259-9555 Highland Park’s favorite Vegetarian eatery focuses on health-conscious cuisine. With a charming exterior along with seating, and a bright airy interior, bite into brunch and lunch items here like breakfast tacos, a full English breakfast, huevos rancheros, a burger bowl, snickerdoodle pancakes, a breakfast sandwich and other bites. The restaurant was opened and run by former-punk-singer-turned-chef.



Sonny’s Hideaway

5137 York Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 255-2000

www.sonnyshideaway.com 5137 York BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90042(323) 255-2000 With New American comfort food, Sonny’s Hideaway is known not only for their gastropub vibe and elevated cuisine, but their classic and signature cocktails which are second to none. Set behind a red door, patrons will find big red comfortable booths, and a dark interior. Sip on cocktails before you dine on items like skirt steaks, the Sonny’s Burger with cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and fries, as well as sweet corn croquettes, and other tasty items.



Town Pizza

5101 York Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 344-8696

www.townla.com 5101 York BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90042(323) 344-8696 Grab any type of pizza you can imagine at Highland Park’s Town Pizza. Situated next to donut Friend, this hipster hangout is the toast of the town when it comes to serving pizza cooked just right. Get pizza by the slice, or in a full pie, in varieties that include pineapple, pepperoni, or just plain cheese.



Metro Balderas

5305 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 478-8383 5305 N Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90042(323) 478-8383 This no-frills Mexican restaurant is actually named after a subway station in Mexico City. The eatery hasn’t been around as some other Highland Park institutions, but it’s made its mark on the area pretty quickly with favorites like carnitas, sopes, quesadillas, and top-notch tacos.