The Ultimate Guide To The Best Pancakes In Los Angeles

Although there is nothing wrong with a fluffy stack of warm buttermilk pancakes, variety is the spice of life. Take a bit out of these unique pancake creations found across LA for a walk on the wild side of breakfast.



Messhall Kitchen

4500 Los Feliz Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 660-6377

www.messhallkitchen.com 4500 Los Feliz BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 660-6377 Los Feliz’ Messhall Kitchen serves up some pretty delicious options on their menu, so it could be tough to pick just one dish. But, if you’re in the mood for some unique pancakes, Messhall offers up their German Chocolate Pancakes, made with pecans, coconut, chocolate, and caramel sauce. Served during their weekend brunch, this decadent dish is more than worth passing up all the other incredible options on the menu here.



Cafe Gratitude

639 N Larchmont Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 580-6383

www.cafegratitude.com 639 N Larchmont BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90004(323) 580-6383 With locations across the city, including on Larchmont Blvd, and in downtown LA, Venice and Newport Beach, Cafe Gratitude is known for their organic plant-based restaurants and health kick. With gluten-free options becoming more and more popular, Cafe Gratitude is a great eatery to visit. On deck here are the “Open-Hearted” pancakes. These gluten free buckwheat flax pancakes give you the option to add fruit, extra maple syrup or add cashew whipped cream. And, while they are gluten-free, after one bite, you’ll ignore the fact they are gluten-free.



Salt’s Cure

1155 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 465-7258

www.saltscure.com 1155 N Highland AveLos Angeles, CA 90038(323) 465-7258 Aside from serving up other delicious weekend brunch menu items ranging from eggs to pastries, at Salt’s Cure, you’ll certainly want to try the Oatmeal Griddle Cakes, better known as the oatmeal pancakes. Made with oat batter, and slathered with maple cinnamon butter, they’re certainly not your typical pancakes. Each bite is as decadent as the next, making for a truly enjoyable brunch experience.



Jon & Vinny’s

412 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 334-3369

www.jonandvinnys.com 412 N Fairfax AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 334-3369 Part of the restaurant group associated with other top LA eateries like Son of A Gun, Animal, Trois Mec, Petit Trois, and others, Jon & Vinny’s has made quite the impact on the L.A. dining scene for more than just great pizza, pasta and Italian inspired desserts. The pancakes here may seem somewhat straightforward, but they are anything but. The buttermilk pancakes here are served up with salted butter, berries on top and a rich maple syrup to go on top.



Sycamore Kitchen

143 South La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-0151

www.thesycamorekitchen.com 143 South La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-0151 There’s so many great options on the menu at Sycamore Kitchen that it can be tough to choose just one. But, the pancakes here are certainly a winning choice. Order up their always delicious buttermilk rye pancakes with maple syrup and salted butter.



A-Frame

12565 W Washington Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

(310) 398-7700

www.aframela.com 12565 W Washington BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90066(310) 398-7700 Brunch at A-Frame is one you won’t want to miss. Especially if you love pancakes. On offer here is something you won’t want to pass up: all you can eat stacks of pancakes! Yes, it’s true. This Culver City eatery offers two stacks at a time until you can’t eat anymore. From buttermilk to lilikoi butter pancakes, banana mac nut pancakes with whipped cream to pineapple, orange and guava pancakes, you won’t have to wish for more. And, if those offerings weren’t enough, they also offer extra tasty buttermilk chicken pancakes!



Du-par’s

6333 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-8446

Additional Locations: Pasadena, Studio City

www.dupars.net 6333 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 933-8446Additional Locations: Pasadena, Studio City Du-par’s is practically an L.A. institution. Opened in 1938, this eatery is a diner-style restaurant chain serving a variety of food. One of the most beloved sections of the menu here are the breakfast and brunch offerings though. These old-school pancakes come out just right: crispy and fluffy with tons of syrup to go along with them. Add butter and you’ll be coming back again in no time.



The Griddle Cafe

7916 Sunset Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 874-0377

thegriddlecafe.com 7916 Sunset Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 874-0377 With a wide variety of unique pancake creations, The Griddle Cafe is a sure bet if you are looking for one-of-a-kind pancakes. Try the “Hear Me Roar” pancakes with baked with frosted flakes and strawberries, the “Black Magic” cakes with crushed Oreos baked inside, or the “Saturday Morning Fever” pancakes livened up with Baily’s and Kahlua. The Griddle Cafe also offers seasonal favorites, too. So, make sure to stop by during the holidays, or on Easter for some specials!



Jinky’s

14120 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 981-2250

Multiple Locations

www.jinkys.com 14120 Ventura BlvdSherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 981-2250Multiple Locations With multiple locations throughout the city, including Sherman Oaks, Studoo City, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Santa Monica and elsewhere, Jinky’s is famous for offering more than 30 varieties of pancakes, including unique offerings like the Banana Foster Cakes, Caramel Creame Pancakes, and Pumpkin Pancakes served with pumpkin marmalade. The list starts there, though. From Tex-Mex pancakes to delicious S’mores Pancakes and more, the list here is endless. Gluten-free eaters can score some of the same great pancake flavor combos as well!



More Than Waffles

17200 Ventura Blvd.

Encino, CA 91316

(818) 789-5937

www.morethanwaffles.com 17200 Ventura Blvd.Encino, CA 91316(818) 789-5937 Although many visitors swear by the wide variety of waffles at this Encino eatery, More than Waffles actually serves up some extremely tasty and unique pancake creations as well. From a wide variety of healthy options (including pancakes made from numerous grains, granola, and gluten-free buckwheat) to chocolate chip and pumpkin pecan pancakes, the tasty cakes and diverse selection make More than Waffles a must visit. Must try’s include The Hot Apple, which is sprinkled inside and on top with cinnamon, as well as the Almond Joy, with coconut, nutella, and almonds.



Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

1305 Highland Ave

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5177

www.unclebills.net 1305 Highland AveManhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5177 Uncle Bill’s Pancake House makes for a strong case that some of the best pancakes around are right in Manhattan Beach. This cafe, which serves breakfast and lunch in a quaint space with a patio, has been around since 1961. Make sure not to miss their pancakes topped with everything from chocolate chips to banana. Oh, and don’t forget the syrup and butter!



Jacks N Joe

2498 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 748-4565

www.jacksnjoe.com 2498 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90007(213) 748-4565 Located near the USC campus, Jacks N Joe, a breakfast all day kinda place, serves up warm pancakes to guests. Known as ‘Flapjacks’ here, there are so many great options, it can almost be overwhelming. While everything on the menu is great, make sure not to miss out on their “Tree Huggers” pancakes. Made up of 3 buckwheat pancakes with house-made granola, they are topped with seasonal berries, sweet orange butter, and then sprinkled with powdered sugar. Or show some school spirit with the “Fight On!” flapjacks. Made with bacon, it provides an extra dose of protein cooked right in the batter. Other notables include the “Jack’s Banana” flapjacks, with banana puree. Topped with butter, fresh bananas, and walnuts, they are then sprinkled with powdered sugar and served.



John O’Groats

10516 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 204-0692

www.johnogroats.us 10516 W Pico BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90064(310) 204-0692 John O’Groats near Rancho Park may offer tons of hearty offerings, but you can’t make a pit stop here without trying their pancakes. Pancakes here don’t mean just one offering, either. You have plenty to choose from. From their renowned buttermilk pancakes, to high fiber buckwheat pancakes, spiced pumpkin pancakes, lemon pancakes, applesauce pancakes and chocolate chip pancakes, this is the perfect place to go if you just have to have your fill of pancakes! Other options include mango macadamia nut pancakes, 7 grain granola pancakes and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Add some sides like whipped cream, chocolate chips, pecans, caramel sauce, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, or other fruit, and you’ve set yourself up for the best stacks in town.



Joan’s On Third

8350 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-2285

www.joansonthird.com 8350 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-2285 When it comes to Joan’s On Third, it might be better to ask yourself ‘What Don’t They Offer?’ as you can find everything from delicious salads, and sandwiches to brunch items like egg dishes and of course, pancakes. Stop by their 3rd Street location or their Studio City spot and order up a stack of no-nonsense pancakes. These simple, yet delicious pancakes, come complete with butter on top and syrup on the side.



Poppy + Rose

765 Wall St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 995-7799

www.poppyandrosela.com 765 Wall StLos Angeles, CA 90014(213) 995-7799 While this eatery is well known for their chicken and waffles, if you’re a pancake fan, you won’t want to miss out on these. From the Lumberjack breakfast (pictured) with fluffy pancakes and syrup, bacon, hash browns and eggs served the way you want it, to other options, Poppy + Rose is a great breakfast and brunch eatery in the heart of downtown L.A.



Food

10571 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 441-7770

www.food-la.com 10571 W Pico BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90064(310) 441-7770 There’s only one offering of pancakes on the menu, but it’s certainly enough. Order up their pancakes with ricotta, berries and bananas, and you’ll be in heaven. It’s one unique recipe that has to be tried. The restaurant is situated right off of Rancho Park on Pico Blvd.



Kitchen Mouse

5904 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 259-9555

www.kitchenmousela.com 5904 N Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90042(323) 259-9555 This vegetarian eatery makes the list with their health-focused food in a warm and friendly setting. Bite into vegan and gluten-free pancakes at this Highland Park hotspot which come with Vermont maple syrup and coconut flakes. Fresh berries top off this wonderful offering.