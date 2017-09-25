Rare Occurrence: Riverside ZIP Code To Match Today’s Date

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It sounds like a romantic comedy, but it’s actually much rarer — for the first and only time this century, a Riverside postal code will match today’s date, an occasion known in the U.S. Postal Service as “Date Meets Zip.”
Monday is 9-25-17, the same numbers in a ZIP code covering parts of east and south Riverside, USPS spokeswoman Eva Jackson said.
“The possibility of having a ‘Date Meets ZIP’ is quite rare,” said USPS spokeswoman Eva Jackson. “It only comes up every 100 years, and for most locations, not at all.”
The post office at 4150 Chicago Ave. in Riverside serves the area under that code, and residents and businesses are being invited to bring their own postcards and letters, or purchase items from the Riverside Post Office, to have them stamped with the commemorative postmark to mark the occasion.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)