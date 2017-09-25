Man Caught On Camera Allegedly Kidnapping Woman In South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles police Monday released a security video showing a possible kidnapping in the Florence area of South Los Angeles.
The footage shows a light gray sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, driving in reverse and stopping in the 100 block of West 79th Street around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.
A man got out of the car, approached a woman walking on a sidewalk, grabbed her, picked her up and forced her into the passenger seat, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
She repeatedly tried to get away and got out of the car at one point. But the man pulled her back inside and drove her away.
The suspect was described as an Hispanic man in his 20s, 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds. Witnesses said there may have been a second suspect in the car.
The first three numbers of the license plate were possibly “763.”
Anyone with information regarding the woman or the driver should call (323) 786-5447 or (877) 527-3247.
Anonymous calls should be made by dialing (800) 222-8477.
Tipsters may also submit information online by clicking here.