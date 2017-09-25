2 Men Attacked With Machete In Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men were in critical condition Monday after being attacked with a machete in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.
The stabbings were reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at around Third Street and Burlington Avenue, Los Angeles police Sgt. B. Riederich said.
The victims were found on a sidewalk and taken to a hospital for treatment, Riederich said.
No suspect information was available, he said. Officers were canvassing the area in search of people who witnessed the attack.
No weapon was found at the scene. The two men were expected to survive their injuries, but police say they are waiting for them to stabilize before they can be interviewed.
