Inmate Missing After Walking Away From Ventura County Corrections Camp

CAMARILLO (CBS) — An inmate is missing Monday after walking away from a corrections camp in Ventura County.
Johnny Macias, 20, is serving a three-year sentence from Orange County for carjacking. He was scheduled to be released on April 24, 2018.
Macias was last seen during the 8:30 p.m. head count Sunday night. But by 10 p.m., he was discovered to be missing.
He is described as a Hispanic man about 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. Macias was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt.
Macias walked away from the Ventura Conservation Camp in Camarillo, which is not locked down like a typical prison.
Anyone who sees Macias can call 911, or contact Ventura Conservation Camp Commander with information about his location at (805) 983-1332.