Discover Potential Savings and Lower Your Carbon Footprint with Solar Water Heating

By Mario McKellop

According to a recent CNBC article, California is the third most expensive state to live in. Consequently, homeowners living in the Southland need to be on the lookout for ways to keep their living costs at a minimum. One way SoCal families can significantly cut down on their utility costs and carbon footprints is by getting a solar water heating system installed. And if purchased through SoCalGas, homeowners can save thousands of dollars on innovating environmentally-friendly systems.

What is a solar watering heating and how does it work?

Solar water heating systems provide homes and businesses in desert climates with hot water. As opposed to traditional systems that use natural gas, solar water heating harnesses the power of the sun to heat water. They function by collecting solar thermal energy to raise the temperature of heat transfer fluid. Once properly heated, the fluid is pumped into a heat exchanger which warms a tank of water that feeds into a residential hot water tank.

Why should I purchase a solar watering heating system?

As Southern California typically gets 284 sunny days a year, its residents are in a unique position to take advantage of solar water heating technology. For the majority of the year, homeowners can get all the hot water they need to take baths and showers, do the dishes and take a dip in the Jacuzzi without using any natural gas. Over the course of the year, having as a solar water heating system installed can provide a significant saving on utility costs.

How do I get hot water at night or on cloudy days?

Since solar water heating systems work in concert with natural gas systems, homeowners will always have reliable access to hot water. When the sun is shining, the solar system does all the work. On nights and cloudy days, the older system kicks into handle hot water needs.

How can I get a deal on a solar water heating system?

Thanks to the California Solar Initiative’s Thermal program, SoCalGas customers who are also single-family homeowners can take advantage of a rebate of up to $4,336 on the purchase of qualified solar water heating system equipment. The program runs through Dec. 31, 2017, while funds are still available. Additionally, the purchase and installation of certain solar water heating equipment may qualify homeowners to receive a tax credit worth 30 percent of their equipment costs.

To learn more about solar water heating, how much your rebate would be and to schedule an installation with a certified contractor, contact SoCalGas today.

This program is funded by California utility customers and administered by regional program administrators under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission.

Program funds, including any funds utilized for rebates or incentives, will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until such funds are no longer available. This program may be modified or terminated without prior notice. The selection, purchase, and ownership of goods and/or services are the sole responsibility of customer. SoCalGas makes no warranty, whether express or implied, including the warranty of merchantability or fitness for a purpose, of goods or services selected by customer. Customers who choose to participate in this program are not obligated to purchase any additional goods or services offered by contractor or any other third party. SoCalGas does not endorse, qualify, or guarantee the work of any contractor or other third party. Consult your tax professional for specific details of federal tax credits and location incentives for solar water heating. Eligibility requirements apply; see the program conditions for details.