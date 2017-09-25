Car-To-Car Shooting Shuts Down 605 Freeway For Hours

Filed Under: 605 Freeway, Car To Car Shooting, Sigalert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A section of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway was closed as authorities investigated a car-to-car shooting that injured one person.

California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday on Interstate 605.

Nicholson says it wasn’t immediately known if the driver was wounded by gunfire. No suspect information was available.

A SigAlert was issued for all northbound lanes at 3:46 a.m. so investigators could search for shell casings. The freeway was reopened at 5:50 a.m.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

