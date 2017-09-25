Brush Fire Shuts Down EB 91 Freeway

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire broke out Monday near the Riverside (91) Freeway on the border of Orange and Riverside counties and quickly grew up to 150 acres, authorities said.
The fire started around 1 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 91 in the west Corona area before spreading to the Coal Canyon Trail, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.
No structures were threatened even as Santa Ana winds were blowing 20 to 25 mph were fanning the flames, according
to reports.
About 100 firefighters were on scene along with helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.