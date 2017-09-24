Man Killed, 1 Hurt In Glassell Park Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A gunman killed one man and critically wounded another Sunday morning in Glassell Park.
The shooting occurred a little after midnight in the 3300 block of Drew Street, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.
Paramedics rushed both victims to an area hospital, where one of the shooting victims later died from his injuries and the other was listed in critical condition, Eisenman said.
Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related, she said. No suspect information was released.
