Death Investigation Launched When Body Is Found In Santa Clarita

VALENCIA (CBSLA) — A death investigation was launched Sunday evening after a body was found in a home in Valencia.

A man was found dead inside a home on Via Valer. Sheriff’s investigators are now trying to determine how the man died. And who he is.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo reported from the scene.

The story was, she reported, both a mystery and a tragedy.

Detectives went in and out of the home for hours looking for clues and gathering evidence.

Detectives could not say for sure if the body was that of a missing man in the area

Around 4 p.m., officials received a 911 call about a man not breathing at the residence. When they arrived they said he was deceased.

Detectives were short on details but did say where the man’s body was found did not make sense.

“Based on where the individual was located,” said LA County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Rodney Moore, “we are categorizing this death as suspicious and we are actively investigating it as we speak.”

He added, “the identify of the individual is unknown.”

The home is located on the same block as that of a man reported missing last week — Brian Rodriguez. The UC San Diego student was last seen Friday at his boyfriend’s house where the two reportedly had an argument.

Loved ones had plastered the area with flyers in a desperate attempt to locate him.

Officials cautioned against linking the two cases until they had a positive identity of the body.