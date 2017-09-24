Big Names #TakeTheKnee In Response To President’s Call For Firing Of Protesting NFL Players

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — The President of the United States doubled down on his criticism of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick Sunday morning, attempting to shame football players and the NFL, itself by saying players who participate in the demonstrations should be fired.

Not surprisingly, he also took a jab at the organization’s ratings.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The president on Friday alluded to Kaepernick, telling a crowd at a rally in Alabama, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!'”

At NFL games across the country Sunday, players, coaches, owners and cheerleaders took a knee or locked arms during the national anthem in support of the protest against racial inequality and the killing of unarmed black people by police.

In Detroit, even the singer of the national anthem took a knee when he was done.

Cultural luminaries like Stevie Wonder responded to the president in kind, taking knee at a concern on Saturday.

Below are some reactions on social media to the response Sunday.

Wow, @realDonaldTrump it's almost like you can't call a bunch of millionaires mom's "bitches" & get away w/ it. Who knew? 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ #TakeAKnee https://t.co/hESztN35wL — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 25, 2017

here's redskins cb josh norman calling donald trump a tyrant #httr #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/7Zkaw6qUaZ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 25, 2017

My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." pic.twitter.com/LurCj7SLUB — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) September 24, 2017

I like when people who told me to respect the Confederate Flag last month scream about respecting the US Flag this month. #TakeTheKnee — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 24, 2017

As a football fan, I am proud of the NFL players today. Nothing is more American than the right to peacefully protest. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 24, 2017

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for giving me opportunities to teach my children the difference between right and wrong. #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/528z0JhhUj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2017

Anyone can stand with the crowd. It takes real bravery to kneel on your own. #ThankYouKamryn #TakeAKnee #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/tfx2IX9pYB — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 24, 2017

a country founded on genocide and built by slaves. This country will never be #1 until it deals w its sins #TakeTheKnee https://t.co/GXflb794Ew — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) September 24, 2017

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)