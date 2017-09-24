Big Names #TakeTheKnee In Response To President’s Call For Firing Of Protesting NFL Players

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — The President of the United States doubled down on his criticism of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick Sunday morning, attempting to shame football players and the NFL, itself by saying players who participate in the demonstrations should be fired.
Not surprisingly, he also took a jab at the organization’s ratings.
The president on Friday alluded to Kaepernick, telling a crowd at a rally in Alabama, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!'”
At NFL games across the country Sunday, players, coaches, owners and cheerleaders took a knee or locked arms during the national anthem in support of the protest against racial inequality and the killing of unarmed black people by police.
In Detroit, even the singer of the national anthem took a knee when he was done.
Cultural luminaries like Stevie Wonder responded to the president in kind, taking knee at a concern on Saturday.
Below are some reactions on social media to the response Sunday.
