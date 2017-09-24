Best Sushi Spots In Anaheim

Being so close to the ocean, it’s no surprise that sushi is such a popular type of cuisine in southern California. In fact if you talk to a lot of southern Californians, they are likely to tell you that they could live on sushi. If you’re in Anaheim and have a craving for sushi try these places that are sure to satisfy you.



www.toyosushiroll.com 676 S. State College Blvd., Suite 103Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 991-0500 Once you sit down to eat at Toyo Sushi and Roll you’ll know why this is one of the best sushi spots in Anahim. You’ll find a lot of favorites here – like the spicy tuna roll, a California roll as well as more specialized rolls. You’ll find that this sushi restaurant puts its own twist on sushi with items like the Baja yellowtail roll. No matter what you choose from the menu, you’ll find that the ingredients are fresh and the rolls are tasty. With the specials this is also a great place for lunch.



www.kaibarestaurant.com 820 N. Euclid St.Anaheim, CA 92801(714) 635-5678 Kaiba is a good place where you can get your sushi fix. You can find your favorites like yellowtail and eel as well as classic sushi rolls like the spicy tuna. You’ll find plenty of options whether you like your sushi with a little spice or not. The prices here are pretty reasonable, so you can get your sushi fix without having to break the bank. Whether it’s lunch or dinner, this is a good place to bring your friends for fresh and tasty sushi.



www.facebook.com 132 S. Fairmont Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92808(714) 921-4002 Like any restaurant you can tell a lot about the quality of a sushi place by the fact that a lot of the customers go there regularly. Even though it’s kind of hidden Sushi Yosuke is a place where you’ll find a lot of regulars – and rightly so. The sushi here is always fresh and pretty reasonably priced – as long as you stick to the menu. You’ll find all of your favorites here, and no matter what kind of sushi you try here, you’re likely to be satisfied. If you plan to come here, know that it closes for a few hours in the afternoon and closes at 9 on weekdays.



website 6324 E. Santa Ana Canyon RoadAnaheim, CA 92807(714) 974-4512 www.address.com If you’re someone who believes that a hidden gem can be found in a strip mall, then you are going to like Yagi. With all the rolls on the menu, it’s easy to try a lot of different items ranging from ribeye to scallops. Plenty of good options like omakase with 10 pieces selected by the chef are available if rolls are not your preference. It’s best to make a reservation if you come here as Yagi is frequently busy.



www.biyakosushi.com 512 S. State College Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92806(714) 778-0078 Like a lot of the good restaurants Biyako is kind of a hidden place. The fish here is fresh and you’ll find all the options you could want to satisfy your craving for sushi. To make things even better Biyako has a deal that is probably irresistible to any fan of sushi: an all you can eat offer for both lunch and dinner. Eat all of your favorites you won’t have to worry about the bill getting too big! Make sure to come hungry.

By Gary Schwind.