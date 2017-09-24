Best Photographic Pumpkin Patches In Orange County

Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch
1 Irvine Park Road
Orange, CA 92869
(714) 997-3968
www.irvineparkrailroad.com
Dates: September 16, 2017 – October 31, 2017
The Irvine Park Railroad is the ultimate destination for wholesome family fun. Set below gorgeous, ancient oak trees, you can’t get better lighting or photographic backgrounds anywhere. With plenty of activities, including face painting, corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, tractor races, and much more, you’ll be able to get great shots of your family set against the lively activities!
Tanaka Farms
5380 University Dr
Irvine, CA 92612
(949) 653-2100
www.tanakafarms.com
Dates: September 29, 2017 – October 31, 2017
This real agricultural farm is a perfect place to pick your pumpkins for the fall season and to take some great photographs. At Tanaka Farms, there is sweeping open farm land as a photographic backdrop with gorgeous green landscape and blue skies. Tanaka Farms, as part of their pumpkin patch, also offers plenty of activities that act as fun backdrops for your photos.
ZOOMARS Petting Zoo
31791 Los Rios Street
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 831-6550
www.zoomars.com
Dates: Opens October 1, 2017
You can’t get anything cuter than kids, pumpkins AND animals. ZOOMARS’ petting zoo offers up “Pumpkin Palooza” complete with pumpkins, a petting zoo and plenty of fun. This makes for the perfect recipe for the best fall photographs around!
Johnson Brothers Pumpkin Patch
15500 Jeffrey Rd
Irvine, CA 92618
(714) 891-7456
www.johnsonbros.net
Dates: October 1, 2017 – October 31, 2017
If you live in or regularly visit Orange County, you have probably purchased a pumpkin or Christmas tree from Johnson Brothers. With pony rides, bouncy houses, farm animals, tipis, face painting, kiddie rides, obstacle courses, slides and much more for kids and adults to enjoy, you’ll have a great background that resembles farmland for your photo. It’s very festive for the fall season!
Peltzer Pumpkin Farm
39925 Calle Contento
Temecula, CA 92591
(951) 695-1115
peltzerfarms.com
Dates: September 24, 2017 – October 31, 2017
Located in the Temecula wine country, Peltzer Farms one of the Inland Empire’s best pumpkin patch destinations with pony rides, old fashioned train rides, pig races, pony rides, a tractor garden, petting zoo, a corn maze and much more. With mountains in the background, pumpkins everywhere and beautiful sunsets, this is one of the best places in and around Orange County to take that perfect photo.