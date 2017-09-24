Best Photographic Pumpkin Patches In Orange County

What’s cuter than babies and pumpkins during the fall months? Mix the two together and you’ve got an explosive combination of the best photographs worth treasuring. Looking to take a photo of your kids, or your entire family for a holiday card or just for fun? Try these top spots!



Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-3968

www.irvineparkrailroad.com

The Irvine Park Railroad is the ultimate destination for wholesome family fun. Set below gorgeous, ancient oak trees, you can't get better lighting or photographic backgrounds anywhere. With plenty of activities, including face painting, corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, tractor races, and much more, you'll be able to get great shots of your family set against the lively activities!



Tanaka Farms

5380 University Dr

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 653-2100

www.tanakafarms.com

This real agricultural farm is a perfect place to pick your pumpkins for the fall season and to take some great photographs. At Tanaka Farms, there is sweeping open farm land as a photographic backdrop with gorgeous green landscape and blue skies. Tanaka Farms, as part of their pumpkin patch, also offers plenty of activities that act as fun backdrops for your photos.



ZOOMARS Petting Zoo

31791 Los Rios Street

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 831-6550

www.zoomars.com

You can't get anything cuter than kids, pumpkins AND animals. ZOOMARS' petting zoo offers up "Pumpkin Palooza" complete with pumpkins, a petting zoo and plenty of fun. This makes for the perfect recipe for the best fall photographs around!



Johnson Brothers Pumpkin Patch

15500 Jeffrey Rd

Irvine, CA 92618

(714) 891-7456

www.johnsonbros.net

If you live in or regularly visit Orange County, you have probably purchased a pumpkin or Christmas tree from Johnson Brothers. With pony rides, bouncy houses, farm animals, tipis, face painting, kiddie rides, obstacle courses, slides and much more for kids and adults to enjoy, you'll have a great background that resembles farmland for your photo. It's very festive for the fall season!