Robber Shoots Woman, 71, During Rancho Cucamonga Home Invasion

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a man who shot and wounded a 71-year-old woman during a home invasion in Rancho Cucamonga early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. in the 7100 block of San Carmela Court. The victim told Rancho Cucamonga police she was woken up by the sound of shattered glass and discovered a man in her home. He fired one shot at her, which struck her in the upper chest, then fled on foot.
Responding officers found the victim conscious, alert and breathing. She was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
The suspect was described as black, 5-foot-8 with a thin build and a dark scarf over his face. No surveillance photos were released.
It’s unclear if any items were stolen.
Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 909-477-2800.