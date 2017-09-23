SoCal Rescue Team Deploys To Puerto Rico

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Riverside Fire Department sent a search and rescue team Saturday to help victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
The Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&R) Task Force 6 along with several other teams deployed from Riverside to assist with the rescue effort.
The 27-member team, led by task force leader Division Chief Steve McKinster, consists of a logistics specialist, rescue specialist, HAZMAT specialist, communications specialist, and K9 unit.
Puerto Rico was one of the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Maria and remains without power. The category 4 hurricane made landfall on Wednesday and has caused severe flooding and is at risk of a dam collapse.
“The team members are the best of the best and have trained many years for such a deployment,” according to Riverside Fire Department.
“I think what we are going to find is a lot of scared people that need our support,” says dog handler Jill Haynes.