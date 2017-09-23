NBA Players Lash Out As Trump Attacks Steph Curry

(CBALA.com) — Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and other NBA players took to twitter to defend Stephen Curry after President Trump withdrew an invitation to the White House.
Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017
Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the Golden State Warriors not being invited to visit the White House pic.twitter.com/6RS3k54cEB
— NBA (@NBA) September 23, 2017
A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017
With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane
— Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017
Still wondering how this guy is running our country…. 🤔🤔🤔
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 23, 2017
I support the NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors, their owners, players and fans.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 23, 2017
— David West (@D_West30) September 23, 2017
"I don't want to spend the night at your house " … "ok well you can't spend the night at my house anymore" https://t.co/WH5w1b2gJV
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 23, 2017
Our top athletes standing for something! We in business now
— Jordan Crawford (@jcraw55) September 23, 2017
It's ok @warriors, in a few months @realDonaldTrump probably won't be able to visit the White House either
— Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) September 23, 2017
@BarackObama we need you back ASAP
— JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 23, 2017
You can't take #Healthcare away from millions of Americans, so your response is to go after @StephenCurry30? Your game's not at that level!! https://t.co/Eg41aLunxB
— Adonal Foyle (@afoyle3131) September 23, 2017