Girl, 17, Goes Missing In Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are actively searching for a mentally challenged 17-year-old girl who disappeared in the Montecito Heights neighborhood Thursday.
Dexian Chen was last seen at 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Parkside Street. She told her family she was going to her father’s business – located in the 700 block of North Broadway in Chinatown – but never arrived.
Dexian has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old girl, police said. She speaks limited English, her primary language is Cantonese. She is described as Asian, 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray legging style pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 323-342-4101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-LAPD-24-7.
