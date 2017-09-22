LAPD Traffic Officer Killed In Off-Duty Crash

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles police are mourning one of its own Friday – a Valley traffic officer who died in a crash while riding his motorcycle in Porter Ranch.
The officer was identified as 34-year-old John Gasparyan, a Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division officer. Gaspar was off-duty at the time of the crash, which happened at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday at Tampa Avenue near Chatsworth Street.
The driver of a white Honda on Tampa had apparently turned in front of Gaspar onto Chatsworth. She stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
Gaspar was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries. LAPD Chief Charlie Beck confirmed the death of one of the department’s own on Twitter.
