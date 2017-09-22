Dodgers Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Manager Tommy Lasorda As He Celebrates 90th Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda celebrated his 90th birthday today. Here’s what fans had to say on Twitter.
@TommyLasorda 's birthday card. @Dodgers #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/D5JMoP1jJH
— Michael Horowicz (@Michaelhorowicz) September 23, 2017
Happy 90th Tommy! One of the great #Dodgers! @TommyLasorda
— Tracy Connolly (@connolly_tracy) September 23, 2017
Happy Birthday @TommyLasorda. 68 seasons strong with the @Dodgers organization. A true legend to the sport of baseball! https://t.co/nrCRnf0qPO
— Luigi (@CoachLuigi12) September 23, 2017
Happy 90th to the greatest Tommy LAsorda. @Dodgers let's get this W tonight. #Artbyme #ArtOfMadness #BrownTrashArt #GraphiteArt #Lasorda90 pic.twitter.com/gBLzuXBH8O
— andrew sanchez (@505DIRTBAG) September 23, 2017
Happy Birthday @TommyLasorda! I've aged a little since this picture was taken but you haven't. Life long @Dodgers fan. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/OUawoohOdn
— Natalie Rietkerk (@NatalieRietkerk) September 23, 2017
Tommy, you are the reason I love baseball. The Dodgers of the 70s, Garvey, Lopes, Russell & Cey, and you. Happy B'day skipper. 2017 WSeries!
— Jon Davis (@JonDavis33) September 23, 2017
Happy 90th T! No skipper will ever fill your shoes! Sorry Dave, but if you bring it back to LA this year I promise you will be a strong 2nd.
— Geoffrey Rasmussen (@WeAreOne30eight) September 23, 2017
Lifelong Dodgers fan and this is my jersey!! Love you Tommy!! #Legend pic.twitter.com/eWlyPYM6jr
— erndog21 (@Ernesto7267) September 23, 2017
Always loved @TommyLasorda Happy Birthday @TommyLasorda Truly one of the best ever. ❤️ https://t.co/z1GphzauUv
— Bettie Angel (@bettieangel) September 23, 2017
Happy 90th Birthday 🎉 Tommy, the greatest Dodger ever! @TommyLasorda will always bleed 🔵⚾️ Blue
— Michael & Mary (@mandmpickering1) September 23, 2017
if i ever make it to 90 yrs old i want to look as good as Tommy Lasorda 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #HappyBirthdayTommy 🎂🎉 #Dodgers
— Felipe Sierra (@Philupjr) September 23, 2017
Happy Birthday 90th birthday to #TommyLasorda – someone who bleeds @Dodgers Blue more than anyone on this planet.
— Jeff Klein (@Jeff_JoeFan) September 23, 2017
So many former players in the building for Tommy Lasorda’s 90th bday celebration pic.twitter.com/Qd7QMbGdGE
— Chavez Ravine Fiends (@RavineFiends) September 23, 2017