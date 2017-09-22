Dodger Stadium Celebrates Tommy Lasorda’s 90th Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers Stadium is putting on a big birthday bash for Tommy Lasorda, who is celebrating the big 90 today.
With a big crowd expected for Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants, fans are being encouraged to arrive early for pregame festivities, which will start at approximately 6:40 p.m. Festivities will include birthday tributes and special guest appearances.
Fans can sign birthday cards to Lasorda on the top deck, left reserve level, behind the right field pavilion and the left field plaza.
Tonight’s Friday Night Fireworks will be set to music by Frank Sinatra, Lasorda’s favorite singer. Sinatra sang the national anthem on Lasorda’s first opening day game as Dodger manager in 1977.
Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, guiding the team to four World Series appearances, including championships in 1981 and 1988. He was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)