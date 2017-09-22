Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested After Chase, Standoff

NEWHALL (CBSLA) — A driver led the LAPD on a dangerous pursuit that started in Sylmar and ended in Newhall and led to a standoff.
Police say the three men in the car may have been involved in an armed robbery of two PCS cell phone stores. After the second heist police spotted the getaway car and the chase was on.
At around 9:15 p.m. the chase ended with the men bailing from the car while it was still in drive in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Valle Del Oro and Via Canon. Two men were quickly taken into custody but the driver managed to lock himself in an apartment. It’s not sure if the men were connected to the apartment complex. During the stalemate SWAT officers were brought in.
After about an hour standoff, the man surrendered to police. No shots were fired and nobody was hurt