Small Plane Crashes In Glendale, 2 Onboard Walk Without Injury

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — Two people survived a small plane crash in a residential neighborhood in Glendale Friday night.
The pilot reported having engine trouble shortly before the crash at Glenoaks Blvd. and Allen Ave. around 10 p.m.
He was en route to Burbank Airport when he decided to attempt to put the aircraft down and it crash-landed on the treetops near the roadway.
The two people onboard walked from the scene and no injuries were reported.
Emergency crews were on the scene late Friday evening.