No More Racing For The Exits — Dodger Fans Have A Place To Go Post-Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some Dodgers fans have left the game early — historically — to beat traffic home.
Today, the team announced the launch of the Extra Innings Lounge.
Located on the Top Deck, fans now have a place to meet-and-great and let the traffic flow out without their being a part of it. (Why didn’t anyone think of this before!?)
The Lounge will be open from the seventh inning until one hour after the final out during the final six regular season home games. And yes, it’s a lounge so beverages are served: beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee. And while you’re at it, enjoy City views.
The Lounge is located just outside the stadium gates on the Top Deck, and can be accessed through either the Top Deck seating area or by walking up the stairs from the Reserve Level.
The Lounge offers easy post-game access to the Top of the Park Team Store (buy a Cody Bellinger jersey or Clayton Kershaw t-shirt) as well as the Dodger Stadium Express Metro Bus Stop and the Lot 11 Uber lot.