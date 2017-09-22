After Neighbor CEO’s Rant, Kathy Griffin Files Restraining Order

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kathy Griffin has filed a request for a restraining order against her neighbor Jeffrey Mezger, the CEO of KB Homes, following an obscenity-laced tirade he unleashed in response to a complaint to police about noise at his home.

The order filed in Los Angeles County Court Thursday ask a judge to protect Griffin from her neighbor, according to documents obtained by the celebrity news website Blast.

The Blast also obtained documents that show her boyfriend, Randy Bick, also filed a restraining order against Mezger and his wife, Sandra.

The Huffington Post published audio of the incident earlier this week. Mezger can be heard screaming profanities at Griffin and Bilk, using the F word liberally and lobbing C bombs. On the security camera audio, Mezger can be heard repeatedly dropping F-bombs, and calling Griffin a “bitch.” He also refers to Griffin as a “bald dyke who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on.”

Griffin shaved her head in July in support of her cancer-stricken sister, Joyce, who died last Thursday.

His tirade came in response to a noise complaint that someone in Griffin’s home allegedly filed against Mezger. KB Homes told the Huffington Post the noise complaint stemmed from “his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother. He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes.”

KB Homes announced Thursday that Mezger’s bonus will be reduced by 25 percent because of the tirade. It also said that Mezger was told that “any similar incident” would be cause for termination.

