Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – September 22

Whether you are an early bird or a night owl, Los Angeles offers plenty of things to do all week long. This weekend in particular, the spectrum ranges from elite level sporting events to food festivals and art walks. Whatever your preference, pace, and company, there is something awesome that is worth your time, effort, and money.

Friday, September 22



“Centered In The Universe” Exhibit

Samuel Oschin Planetarium

Griffith Observatory

2800 E Observatory Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

griffithobservatory.org Samuel Oschin PlanetariumGriffith Observatory2800 E Observatory Rd.Los Angeles, CA 90027 Arguably one of the most important tourist destinations in all of the Southland, the Griffith Observatory on Mount Hollywood is not only one of the best places to get a bird’s eye view of the city, but it’s also a fantastic educational facility. The state of the art planetarium boasts 290 seats and multiple shows daily. “Centered In The Universe” is an exploration of the cosmos to better explain Earth’s role in the universe. “Water Is Life” takes to space in an effort to find our most essential resource, water. Finally, “Light of the Valkyries” examines the Viking cosmology as it pertains to Aurora Borealis and just how mythology and astronomy can intersect. L.A. is home to the best observatory in the world. Here is your chance to see for yourself.

Saturday, September 23



Golden Boy Presents: World Championship Boxing: Linares Vs. Campbell

The Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90305

(213) 480-3232

goldenboypromotions.com The Forum3900 W. Manchester Blvd.Inglewood, CA 90305(213) 480-3232 In recent weeks, the sport of boxing has experienced a windfall of popularity. This weekend’s lightweight championship bout still carries with it some hefty significance among those who follow the rankings passionately. Jorge Linares is a three-time champion from Venezuela who is facing the number one contender and 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist in Luke Campbell. Continuing a storied tradition at the Fabulous Forum, there really is nothing like the excitement that comes with being in attendance for a live boxing match. Sure to pack some very real firepower, expect the action to be non-stop in the ring and the mood throughout the arena to be electric.





Reseda Rising Artwalk & Night Market

Sherman Way between

Reseda Blvd. and Lindley Ave.

Reseda, CA 91335

www.1111acc.org Sherman Way betweenReseda Blvd. and Lindley Ave.Reseda, CA 91335 Placing an emphasis on nurturing local artistry of all types, the Reseda Artwalk and night market is a celebration of creative talent and neighborhood collaboration. With installations that include impressive production like the light domes and digital projection, to as artisan village that boasts over four-dozen vendors, the community-driven event has pooled together a fantastic show of craftsmanship. Of course, no party would be complete without food trucks, a beer garden, and live music, of which the night market offers all three. Both family-friendly and free to the public, Reseda is quickly becoming a draw for those looking to explore the talent that L.A. has to offer.





Outdoor Movies: “La La Land,” “Edward Scissorhands” and more

Various Locations Various Locations Tonight, there are a few great movies being screened outdoors for you to enjoy. Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL in downtown L.A. will be presenting “La La Land,” or you can head to Syd Kronenthal Park for Street Food Cinema to see “Edward Scissorhands.” For a full listing of outdoor movies today, tomorrow and throughout fall, visit our Complete Guide To All Outdoor Movies In L.A. This Fall.

Sunday, September 24



Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Stubhub Center

18400 S Avalon Blvd.

Carson, CA 90746

(888) 960-3456

www.chargers.com Stubhub Center18400 S Avalon Blvd.Carson, CA 90746(888) 960-3456 Football on Sunday has been a television only event in Los Angeles for many years. Now, the city has two professional teams in what has become a luxury of professional football riches. At just 27,000 seats, Stubhub Center in Carson is one of the most intimate venues to catch the spectacle of a National Football League game, live. This Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs roll through the Southland to battle it out against their divisional opposition in the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite a slow start to the season, the competition and pace of the game is sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seat. Should you make it out of the tailgate festivities, there is a great game in store for you this weekend.





Redondo Beach Lobster Festival

200 Portofino Way

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 376-6911

www.lobsterfestival.com 200 Portofino WayRedondo Beach, CA 90277(310) 376-6911 The Lobster Festival of Redondo is a three-day party that includes everything from kid-friendly activities to live music all in the name scoring a delicious lobster dinner. There will be amenities like a craft beer garden and even adult-driven activities like standup paddle boarding, but the star of the show is lobster meal that awaits each ticket holder. Upgraded options include the surf & turf combination that will ensure a great meal in the best of beach side environments. Thousands of visitors will make their way to Redondo Beach this weekend, most of which will be sporting a plastic bib. Here is your chance to join the fun.





Go To The Abbot Kinney Festival

Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice Abbot Kinney Blvd.Venice Stop by Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard for a day of fun in the sun. The Abbot Kinney Festival is free and will have over 300 vendors on hand. In addition, enjoy three beer gardens, and many stages for music.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.