Apple Fans Missing For iPhone 8 Release Day

PASADENA (CBSLA) — There was something missing at Pasadena’s Apple Store for the Friday release of the iPhone 8 – a line of eager fans.
Previous releases of the iPhone attracted hundreds of Apple fans waiting in the early morning hours at several stores across Southern California.
The Apple Store, which opens at 8 a.m., has a ticketing system, but that never stopped eager iPhone fans from camping out overnight.
But on Friday morning, all was quiet on Colorado Boulevard, except for employees inside the store handing out tickets.
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus touts new features like wireless charging, new camera features, and a faster processor.
The lack of a line may be due to more people waiting for the November release of the iPhone X, which has a more drastic redesign.
The updated Apple Watch and Apple TV also went on sale Friday.
One Comment
Could it be that the existing phones are so good and the next generation improvements are not significant enough to warrant buying an $800 phone?