5 New Brunches Not To Be Missed This Weekend

To: Jordan Winston

From: Belinda Ware

First Draft

When it comes to food destinations, L.A. offers some of the best restaurants around. Brunch in particular is a big event in the City of Angels. This weekend, if you’re in the mood to try something new for brunch, try out one of these top brunch spots.

Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046 (323) 876-5839 http://harlowebar.com

Nestled in West Hollywood, Harlowe has a flavorful brunch service for patrons to enjoy. The menu offers popular breakfast items and American breakfast classics including pancakes, French toast and egg dishes. Bar service is available with an extensive menu of beverages to choose from including wine, ginger beer, and margaritas to name a few. Brunch is served Sundays from 11am to 3pm.

Café Birdie

5631 N Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 739-6928

http://www.cafebirdiela.com

Located in the Highland Park district, this unique restaurant celebrates the essence of California cuisine. Popular brunch items include steak tartare toast, mushroom toast, salads, pastas and braised meatballs. The ambience is warm and casual. Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2:30pm.

SOCA

14015 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 (818) 301-4300

http://soca-la.com

The Valley is home to this specialty restaurant that offers a variety of steak and seafood dishes along with custom made beverages based on the patron’s choice. SOCA offers an array of menu items covering cuisines around the world. The menu offers popular items including chocolate babka. French toast with sweet milk and as well as traditional Jewish cuisine. Patrons can enjoy brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

Friends and Family

5150 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323)668-2000

http://www.friendsandfamilyla.com

The name of this restaurant reflects the down-home ambience of this unique restaurant. The chefs at the helm include pastry chef Roxana Jullapat teaming up with Chef Daniel Mattern. The combined culinary skills of these master chefs emerge on the plate as colorful food creations both savory and pleasing to the eye. Custom egg dishes include eggs fried in flavorful olive oil served with yogurt. Breakfast and lunch is served daily from 8am to 4pm.

Eureka!

6250Topanga Canyon Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

(818) 857-5544

http://www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com

Eureka! is a brand new modern eatery with flavorful brunch items. Truffle cheese fries, lollipop corn dogs, crispy glazed brussel sprouts are some of the designer food items on their creative menu. Brunch is served 10am to 2pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Go Get Em Tiger

4630 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 543-4438

http://www.gandb.coffee

Go Get Em Tiger is one of L.A.’s popular eateries located in L.A.’s Larchmont Village. This trendy eatery is taking flight expanding to open a new location on Hollywood Blvd. Cornmeal cheddar waffles and chorizo stew are popular choices on the menu. Brunch is served from 7am to 4pm daily.