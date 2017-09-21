Woman Shot To Death In Inglewood Drive-By

Filed Under: Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A woman was shot and killed on an Inglewood street early Thursday morning.

According to Inglewood police, a woman and man were in the 800 block of Victor Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. when a car drove up and a suspect opened fire on the two. Officers responded to find the woman dead at the scene. The man was unhurt.

Police said the two may have been waiting for a taxi when the shooting occurred. It’s unclear who the target was or what the motive may have been. It is unclear if it was gang-related.

Police have no suspect information. Investigators are unsure how many people were in the suspect vehicle.

The victim was not immediately identified.

