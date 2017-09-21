Outed Ex-CIA Agent Apologizes For Retweeting Article Blaming ‘Jews’ For ‘America’s Wars’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Valerie Plame Wilson, the former undercover CIA operative whose identity was leaked to the public in response to her opposition to the Iraq War, apologized Thursday after she apparent defended her retweet of an anti-Semitic article alleging “Jews” are to blame for “America’s wars”.

Plame shared a link Thursday morning from “alternative media” site The Unz Review with the headline “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars”.

America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars https://t.co/oUH7b0QPMt — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

The article written by Phillip Giraldi alleges “Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries”, and takes aim at several high-profile public figures, including Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and political adviser.

Giraldi later urges “the media” to label any on-air guests “at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up, e.g. Bill Kristol is ‘Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.'”

After her initial tweet went viral, Plame later told her followers “calm down” and asked them to “put aside your biases and think clearly”.

1) First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish. https://t.co/m5oGgKPo2a — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

2) Just FYI, I am of Jewish decent. I am not in favor of war with Iran, or getting out of the Iran nuclear treaty. There are simply https://t.co/AR3Jsl1yml — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

3) too many who are so ready to go to war. Haven't we had enough for awhile?

4) Read the entire article and try, just for a moment, to https://t.co/wyd3uJ06nt — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

put aside your biases and think clearly. https://t.co/dHsVF8ZCH6 — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

She eventually apologized for the share, calling the post “problematic” and saying, “I messed up.”

Apologies all. There is so much there that’s problematic AF and I should have recognized it sooner. Thank you for pushing me to look again. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Wilson’s identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in President George W. Bush’s administration in 2003 in an effort to discredit her husband, Joe Wilson, a former diplomat who criticized Bush’s decision to invade Iraq. She left the agency in 2005.

Last month, Wilson launched a fundraiser to buy a controlling share in Twitter in order to keep Trump – whom she accused of “emboldening white supremacists” – from using the social media platform.

