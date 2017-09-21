Outed Ex-CIA Agent Apologizes For Retweeting Article Blaming ‘Jews’ For ‘America’s Wars’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Valerie Plame Wilson, the former undercover CIA operative whose identity was leaked to the public in response to her opposition to the Iraq War, apologized Thursday after she apparent defended her retweet of an anti-Semitic article alleging “Jews” are to blame for “America’s wars”.
Plame shared a link Thursday morning from “alternative media” site The Unz Review with the headline “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars”.
The article written by Phillip Giraldi alleges “Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries”, and takes aim at several high-profile public figures, including Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and political adviser.
Giraldi later urges “the media” to label any on-air guests “at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up, e.g. Bill Kristol is ‘Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.'”
After her initial tweet went viral, Plame later told her followers “calm down” and asked them to “put aside your biases and think clearly”.
She eventually apologized for the share, calling the post “problematic” and saying, “I messed up.”
Wilson’s identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in President George W. Bush’s administration in 2003 in an effort to discredit her husband, Joe Wilson, a former diplomat who criticized Bush’s decision to invade Iraq. She left the agency in 2005.
Last month, Wilson launched a fundraiser to buy a controlling share in Twitter in order to keep Trump – whom she accused of “emboldening white supremacists” – from using the social media platform.
One Comment
An overwhelming number of billionaries are cis white Christian males.
An overwhelming number of Heads of State are cis white Christian males.
An overwhelming number of violent individuals are cis white Christian males.
Why don’t you people see a pattern there? Why do you only see a pattern when it comes to people who don’t look like you?