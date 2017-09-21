Drinking But No Driving? Taco Bell To Ditch Drive-Thru, Serve Alcohol

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Say “adios” to drive-thru service at Taco Bell.
The fast food chain is reportedly planning on opening more than 300 locations without the car convenience to make way for more contemporary “cantina-style” stores in some of the biggest markets in the nation.
Two such stores made their debuts in 2015 in San Francisco and Chicago, where in addition to the standard menu items, customers can order beer, wine, sangria, and a tequila Twisted Freeze.
As much as 70 percent of Taco Bell’s revenue is directly tied to orders made at the chain’s drive-thru windows.