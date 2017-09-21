Stagecoach 2018’s Lineup Is Out And It’s Going To Be Great

Filed Under: Best of Los Angeles, Best Of Orange County, Stagecoach, Stagecoach 2018
(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
Luckily for all you country fans, the group that puts on the famed Stagecoach Festival is letting you in on a secret way ahead of schedule. Unlike Coachella’s schedule which gets released much later on, Stagecoach has released their 2018 lineup and it’s going to be full of performances you won’t want to miss! So, cowboys and cowgirls, get ready to put on your cowboy hat and rock out with your favorite country music stars!
Ticket Information
Tickets for Stagecoach 2017 go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11 a.m., so get prepared!

– General Admission: Three-day passes start at $329
– General Admission With Shuttle: $389
– Secure Spot In The Pit: $1,199
– Reserved Seats: $899 – $1,199

Pricing and more pass information: www.stagecoachfestival.com.

The Lineup
Stagecoach 2018 is going to be one of the best lineups yet! With Keith Urban, the legendary Garth Brooks and the red-hot Florida Georgia Line headlining the show, you can pretty much bet this will be one hard ticket to come by. Other top artists performing include Jack Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Rogers, Granger Smith, and many others. For a full lineup, visit www.stagecoachfestival.com.
 
 
stagecoach2018 Stagecoach 2018s Lineup Is Out And Its Going To Be Great

(credit: Stagecoach)

Where & When
The Stagecoach Country Music Festival takes place one week after the always popular Coachella Festival. In 2018, the Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on Friday, April 27, Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29.
 
Empire Polo Club
81800 51st Ave
Indio, CA 92201
www.stagecoachfestival.com.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch