Stagecoach 2018’s Lineup Is Out And It’s Going To Be Great

Luckily for all you country fans, the group that puts on the famed Stagecoach Festival is letting you in on a secret way ahead of schedule. Unlike Coachella’s schedule which gets released much later on, Stagecoach has released their 2018 lineup and it’s going to be full of performances you won’t want to miss! So, cowboys and cowgirls, get ready to put on your cowboy hat and rock out with your favorite country music stars!
Ticket Information
Tickets for Stagecoach 2017 go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11 a.m., so get prepared!
– General Admission: Three-day passes start at $329
Tickets for Stagecoach 2017 go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11 a.m., so get prepared!
– General Admission: Three-day passes start at $329
– General Admission With Shuttle: $389
– Secure Spot In The Pit: $1,199
– Reserved Seats: $899 – $1,199
Pricing and more pass information: www.stagecoachfestival.com.
The Lineup
Stagecoach 2018 is going to be one of the best lineups yet! With Keith Urban, the legendary Garth Brooks and the red-hot Florida Georgia Line headlining the show, you can pretty much bet this will be one hard ticket to come by. Other top artists performing include Jack Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Rogers, Granger Smith, and many others. For a full lineup, visit www.stagecoachfestival.com.
Stagecoach 2018 is going to be one of the best lineups yet! With Keith Urban, the legendary Garth Brooks and the red-hot Florida Georgia Line headlining the show, you can pretty much bet this will be one hard ticket to come by. Other top artists performing include Jack Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Trisha Yearwood, Kenny Rogers, Granger Smith, and many others. For a full lineup, visit www.stagecoachfestival.com.
Where & When
The Stagecoach Country Music Festival takes place one week after the always popular Coachella Festival. In 2018, the Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on Friday, April 27, Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29.
Empire Polo Club
81800 51st Ave
Indio, CA 92201
www.stagecoachfestival.com.
The Stagecoach Country Music Festival takes place one week after the always popular Coachella Festival. In 2018, the Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA on Friday, April 27, Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29.
Empire Polo Club
81800 51st Ave
Indio, CA 92201
www.stagecoachfestival.com.